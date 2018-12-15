AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service are continuing to investigate a counterfeit cash scheme and new charges have been filed in the case. As of press time, two additional individuals have warrants out for their arrest and are being sought by authorities in connection to the case.
The Avon Park bank found more counterfeit bills and detectives have reviewed videos of the deposit. The video reportedly shows Icylin Renee Malcolm, 29, of Sebring, making the deposit. She was previously arrested Tuesday on illegal drug charges when deputies executed a search warrant on her residence.
The warrant was issued because her live-in boyfriend, William Alston Clarke, 35, of Sebring, was accused of providing counterfeit notes to Sarah Jessica Brinkman, 25, of Avon Park, and Joshoa Allan Baird, 26, of Sebring.
Malcolm was already in jail based on charges filed Tuesday, but new charges were filed Thursday. The new charges include defrauding a financial institution, two counts of uttering a false bank note, two counts of possession of a counterfeit bill and petit theft.
How did this scheme begin? Detectives believe that Chaz Allen Demeere, 34, of Sebring, initiated the series of events that led to the counterfeiting incident at an Avon Park bank. Authorities say that Demeere called Brinkman and met her at the bank before she made the deposit. A warrant was issued for Demeere’s arrest; he is facing charges of defrauding a financial institution, 20 counts of uttering a false bank note, possession of 10 or more forged notes, grand theft, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, “Cierra Michelle Sramek, 33, of Sebring, is believed to be with Demeere, and she also has warrants out for her arrest.” Authorities are looking for both Demeere and Sramek.
Highlands News-Sun previously reported that both Brinkman and Baird reportedly admitted that Clarke provided the counterfeit $100 bills to them. Brinkman deposited $2,000 of counterfeit bills via an ATM into her account that had previously had a balance of 10 cents, the report states. This deposit was made on Dec. 1.
Brinkman allegedly withdrew $200 from her account just a couple of minutes after depositing the counterfeit funds. She reportedly told authorities she was unaware that there was a hold period before she could withdraw the full amount.
On Dec. 6, Brinkman returned to withdraw the full amount, but she was told to come inside to speak with a teller, the report states. She was allegedly advised the money she deposited was counterfeit and she would need to repay the $200 she had withdrawn.
When she was on her way to repay the money, a sheriff’s deputy flagged her down. She was in a car being driven by Baird, and she reportedly told the deputy that Baird had received the money as a payment for tree service labor for an unknown person.
Brinkman told the deputy they had gotten the money in a white envelope, and they didn’t look inside to verify the contents. Later, when the deputies served a search warrant at Brinkman’s house, the two of them admitted they received the counterfeit bills from Clarke.
After searching Brinkman’s residence, deputies executed a search warrant on Clarke’s residence. Deputies announced their arrival and knocked on the door. However, Clarke and Malcolm reportedly refused to answer the door.
Deputies forced entry into the residence and found Clarke, Malcolm and three children in the residence. They also reportedly found seven counterfeit $100 bills and illegal drugs in the residence.
The report states, “a comparison of the serial number and markings on the bills revealed they were identical to the bills that were provided to Baird, which were then provided to Brickman, which were then deposited via ATM.”
