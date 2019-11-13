AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park has had more than 100 respond to its city manager opening with Friday being the deadline for applicants.
Executive Administrative Assistant Suzie Gentry said Tuesday, “as to date we have 107 applicants for the position of city manager.
“Of those I believe 73 were automatic replies to key words through Indeed. All have been sent an email with an application and none have responded. We have 30 actual resumes with applications and I am waiting on three responses.”
The latest applicants from Highlands County include:
• Timothy Chambers of Sebring, certified medical marijuana dispensary manager.
• Marcia Romany of Avon Park, last position was assistant vice president of strategic projects & initiating.
• Todd Tressler of Lake Placid, currently the facilities manager at First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said he was pleased that the city received so many applications from people who are interested in the position.
“Hopefully we will find the right person this time,” he said. “I am going to look at them all, but I am interested in seeing what they (citizens committee) are going to come up with also and their choice of people.”
The advertised pay range for the city manager position is $80,000 to $120,000 depending on qualifications.
The City Manager Selection Committee Volunteers list, which is on the City Council agenda this evening, shows the following members: Roger Gurganus, Warren West, John Barben, Stanley Merantus, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell, Allan Stalter and Tom Macklin.
Gaylin Thomas resigned from the volunteer list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"...73 were automatic replies to key words through Indeed. ..." What was the "Key Word"?
...Joke...?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.