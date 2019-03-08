In 2013, Reader's Digest voted Lake Placid the most interesting town under 2,000 population in the country. Why not make it the cleanest, too?
For instance, Mark Zittil can regularly be seen filling trash bags along County Road 29 with all sorts of debris. Thanks Mark, you're a good example of what I propose.
How about church groups, youth/youth groups (as a character-building undertaking), and/or other organizations adopting sections of Lake Placid for beautification projects? Residents and visitors alike would be appreciative.
Marilyn Quigg
Lake Placid
