It’s not the fault of the police that there is speeding on Lakeview Drive. With the exception of late night driving, the vast majority of speeding on Lakeview is because working people and parents work longer and longer hours. Some hold more than one job and they must use the 35 mph Lakeview Drive because of the construction on the Parkway.
Our workers race throughout the day in every way to accomplish all they need to do each day to survive financially and otherwise. Working mothers and fathers get off work at 5 p.m. and, after picking their children up from daycare, must get a daughter to dance and a son to Judo by 5:30 p.m. During the day if a worker’s job involves transportation, they are pushed by their employers to get so much work done in so many places that they drive too fast or risk consequences at their job. These are the same workers that pay into Social Security so those who are retired get a check.
Most people don’t speed on Lakeview on the weekends.
Some people suggest the police should write more tickets. That is not the solution. Police writing more tickets causes animosity, talk of speed traps, may affect tourism, alienates snowbirds and, frankly, working folks can’t afford tickets. Warning tickets are used by police and should be used when appropriate, which is most of the time.
Drivers that don’t need to hurry must be responsible, drive defensively and adhere to the speed limit, setting a good example for others. If a worker gets stuck behind someone going the speed limit, he/she needs to take a deep breath, don’t pass in a No Passing Zone and appreciate that, if they make a mistake driving, someone driving defensively and the speed limit may prevent their mistake from turning into an accident.
We have had two dogs hit on Lakeview but that responsibiity and fault lies one each with my wife and I and nobody else, because they got loose, made a straight run to the lake, as they love to swim, and were hit. Just like a driver who makes a mistake and pulls out in front of you, he needs you to avoid hitting him. If you are driving defensively and the speed limit, you are in the best position to prevent an accident and keep his family and yours safe.
We are the family that has the signs giving donuts to non-speeders. If there are no objects and we can afford the expense, we will put the signs out some weekdays until the Parkway opens. If anyone wants to borrow them, they are welcome to do so. They actually work.
Lastly, it is the demand of increased productivity by large corporations, unfair taxing and regulating of small businesses, that cause the necessity for them to produce big time in order to survive and the Federal government’s refusal or inability to support and protect the American worker that requires our working people to rush to get everything done in a day to properly support and raise their families and survive in a country where our American corporate campaign donations and extensive lobbying dictate and create our laws.
If you were not already aware, American workers get less paid vacation than any other prosperous country in the world.
Mat Mays is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Please slow down. and
Trump 2020................... Pence 2024 and 2028.
So all this in a lame effort to justify irresponsible driving?
Trust Paxton to twist everything to justify his own petty hateful existence!
