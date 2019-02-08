House Bill 149 and Senate Bill 514 have been filed in Tallahassee. HB 149 hasn't been placed on the agenda yet. This is where we need your help.
HB 149 has been assigned to three committees. The first committee having the option of hearing the proposed bill is the Civil Justice Subcommittee chaired by Representative Bob Rommel from District 106. Upon its success, it would proceed to the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee chaired by Representative Cyndi Stevenson from District 17. Upon its success, it will proceed to the Judiciary Committee chaired by Representative Paul Renner from District 24.
Each of these three chairpersons will be the only voices to decide whether this important legislative action will be heard by their committees so that the members can vote for their constituents.
SB 514 would have to maneuver through the Senate floor much the same way.
We ask that you contact the chairpersons mentioned above and let them know that legal representation of a life taken from you in a wrongful manner matters. This statute change will allow all Florida guardians to have a right of action to a wrongful death claim due to medical negligence legal voice in a court of law for the family member they represented who died.
Time is of the essence. Session begins in March. We are continuing to spread awareness to promote the change.
Millie Corbin (mother of Kit Corbin)
Julia Holmes (sister of Kit Corbin)
