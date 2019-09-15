Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — T.J. Morrow, who is celebrating 15 years with Wauchula State Bank, serves as branch operations manager of the bank’s Fairmount office in Sebring. Morrow is responsible for day-to-day operations of the Fairmount office, ensuring that high levels of customer service remain a priority. She also pursues new business opportunities for the bank and participates in community events on behalf of the company.
Her responsibilities also include developing and training staff, recommending and reaching branch goals, and keeping procedures up-to-date, among many other duties. Morrow also serves as a personal banker, opening and maintaining customer accounts while providing professional, timely and efficient help and support to all customers.
“I enjoy meeting new people and engaging with existing customers, helping them with their banking needs,” she said, “and I love being part of a team with my staff and co-workers throughout the bank.”
Morrow, who has lived in Iowa, California and Indiana, has been a Sebring resident for 17 years. Prior to entering banking, she spent time in the insurance industry, managing various insurance offices as well as an insurance school. She has held professional insurance licenses for life/health, property/casualty and also a license in real estate. She is currently expanding her banking knowledge and skill through the Florida Bankers Association Universal Bankers Certification program.
Away from the office, Morrow enjoys cooking and reading. She has one son and three grandchildren.
The Fairmount office of Wauchula State Bank is at 3900 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. The phone number is 863-402-1776.
