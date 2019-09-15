By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Journal Plaza in downtown Lake Placid is known for its Saturday morning market, movies on the lawn, and a nifty boutique that attracts tourists and locals alike. Well, now it sports a ‘craft kitchen’ as well. It’s called Morty & Edna’s, serving unique foods, all made from scratch.
You won’t find any hamburgers, fries or grease foods here. Instead, you’ll be treated to a 5-star assortment of dishes that will make you want to come back for more. Chefs Joey and Elizabeth Acevedo are proud of their special menu selections, and especially their bakery choices.
The Acevedo’s jokingly dubbed each other with nicknames right after they started dating. Those names stuck with them, Morty and Edna. When they came to visit relatives in Lake Placid, they fell in love with the town and decided to leave South Florida and create their Morty & Edna’s restaurant.
Open at 7 a.m., the eatery features breakfast menu names like ‘The One with the Sloppy BLT,’ or ‘Frittata Sounds Dirty.’ They pride themselves on their thick slices of delicious bacon too.
At 11 a.m., lunch items take over and are available until closing at 4 p.m. The eatery is closed Tuesdays.
Again, funny names headline the midday menu. The daily special is called ‘Get it While it’s Hot.’ If you like a Greek salad, you’ll find it at Morty & Edna’s, as well. It comes with quinoa tossed with cucumber, baby heirlooms, peppers, olives, shallots, and fresh herbs, with red wine vinaigrette.
Chef Joey (Morty) got his experience at the Boca Raton Resort, while Pastry Chef Elizabeth (Edna) attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School and used her pastry skills at Shooter’s Waterfront in Fort Lauderdale before the couple and their 13-year-old daughter moved up to Lake Placid.
Since opening their restaurant in July, the Acevedo’s have become involved in the community and are looking forward to participating in the annual Halloween event in town.
Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen is at 231 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, in the Journal Building. For information about small catering jobs or for take-out, call 863-699-0600. (Se habla Espanol) You can dine inside, or out on the canopied tables on the patio. Credit cards accepted. Learn more at www.mortyandednas.com.
