SEBRING – The walls were hung with photography of all types on Friday night, as the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MOTA) debuted the work of their photography club for the first time.
The MOTA photography club formed in early 2018 to encourage the photographic arts in Highlands County. The club meets every fourth Wednesday in the Visual Arts Center located at 1985 Lakeview Dr. in Sebring.
Several club members were in attendance at the Artist’s Reception. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks were available for guests as they viewed the photography. Images were displayed in various formats, from prints on metal to canvas, some framed, some frameless, and color and black and white. Subject matter included nature scenes, wildlife, vehicle photography and portraits.
Marty Layne had several photos on display. “I’ve been doing photography since the 1970s,” said Layne, “I’ve done mostly street and portrait work, but I enjoy all types of photography.”
Jennifer Thayer also had work on display. Thayer is a flag marshal at the Sebring Raceway and has been able to do extensive photography of race cars. “What’s not to like?” said Thayer, describing her love for photography. “I like looking at things from different angles, from different points of view.” Thayer does portrait work in addition to her automobile photography.
Another club member was new to the Sebring area. Rhonda Fantozzi had wide landscape photographs on display, all with a water theme. Her primary interest was in landscape and wildlife photography.
The exhibit was well-received by the public. “I think the event was awesome. So much talent. More people should come and enjoy it,” said Melanie Eiland, one of the dozens of visitors to the two-hour show.
Ginger Adelstone, the museum curator, was pleased with the show and encouraged the public to come see the work. “The club photography will be on display until Jan. 25th. The gallery is open Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Adelstone.
Lynn Hamilton, the executive director of the Highlands Art League, was also at the show. It is her desire to make the MOTA more accessible to the general public and to put on more events. According to Hamilton, art is for everyone and everyone should have the opportunity to make and view artwork.
The famous photographer Ansel Adams said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.”
If you are interested in “making” photographs, consider becoming a member of the MOTA photography club. Call 863-385-5312 or email manager@highlandsartleague.org for more information. It’s a great way to meet with other photographers in the area, discuss techniques and share stories.
