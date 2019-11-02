Before we even touch the subject of mental math, let’s be open and honest about today’s world. Yes, computers and calculators are just about everywhere. They are wonderful tools. However, everyone, especially students should be able to do basic mental math.
One of the most important and often overlooked skills are multiplication tables. Yes, those pesky but ever important tables from 1 to 12. (No doubt many people reading this article are saying to themselves, “That’s what a calculator is for… or I’ve got my cell phone to answer those kinds of questions.”) Yet, as my dear father once told me, you can’t trust machines or other people to always have the correct answer. Sometimes you need to know that 9 x 9 is always going to be 81.
So, let’s look at the why of the reasons for knowing time tables by heart in your mind rather than counting on fingers and toes.
1. Time tables show patterns. This teaches students how math problems often follow certain rules. If a child can name their favorite super heroes, their powers and weaknesses, and the villains they have to fight, then they can learn and memorize multiplication tables.
2. If you know your multiplication tables, you gain confidence when doing many operations. This is fabulous once you realize that if you know 7 times 6 is 42, then you already know what 42 divided by 6 is. So, you’ve made division easier by learning these products.
3. The ACT/SAT/FSA tests are timed. So, if you’ve got the multiplication tables already straight in your mind, you can go past figuring them out or pushing buttons on a calculator and work on more intricate computations.
4. Knowing your time tables also provides confidence too, which in itself relieves many people’s test anxiety. It’s one less thing to worry about because you’ve aced them.
5. If you know 3 times 9, then you know 9 times 3 — because they are the same problem just in different order. Annnnnd once you know 4 x 4 and 7 x 7, then you’ve an understanding of what squares of numbers are and their square roots too!
So, let’s take this one step further and once again show how these simple facts work their way into our everyday lives. If I buy in bulk, I should know that a gross of anything is 144 of something, which is the square of 12.
If I’m buying carpet for my home, then I’d better make certain that if the sales clerk says I need 30 square feet of material that they’re not over or underselling me. I might not have it down to the last cent, but once they tell me what the cost is per square foot for padding and carpeting, I should be able to have the estimate of what my home improvement may cost.
There are 15 people on your child’s team or in your child’s club and it’s your turn to supply snacks for not only the kids but their parents too at a party or celebration. Can you calculate out in your mind what a reasonable number of treats would be? This is important especially if you are making things from scratch and need to figure out ingredients before getting to the desired treat.
Few of us will need to know that E= mc2 in our day to day lives. However, it’s reasonable to predict that before a week is over that some multiplying will cross your path. Our lives are the product of many factors. Hopefully, you’ll agree that knowing time tables pays off in huge dividends.
Yvette M. Scholl is at The Tutoring Center. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.