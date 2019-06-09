SEBRING — Reginald Reyes Canseco, 23, of Sebring is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
His 2013 Honda CBR 250 motorcycle ran into the back of a 2003 Dodge Caravan at 8:40 p.m. Friday.
The van was stopped for a traffic light and sitting in the right-hand northbound lane of U.S. 27 at Valarie Boulevard. Apparently Canseco did not stop or did not stop in time.
FHP reports Canseco was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Caravan, 62-year-old Dovie Sanders, was uninjured, FHP reported.
