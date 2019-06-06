SEBRING — Local fire officials report that no one died and only one was transported from a wreck Tuesday night where the driver overshot the 90-degree turn on Sebring Parkway.
Capt. Austin Maddox of Sebring Fire Department said fire crews still get called out regularly to the sharp curve on Sebring Parkway just north of the city, despite the fact that the difficult turn is clearly marked and has existed for almost 20 years.
Maddox speculated that the driver may have been an “out-of-towner” or was just not paying attention.
The wreck occurred at 10:26 p.m., according to a social media report from Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210.
Maddox said the vehicle was eastbound, heading toward downtown as it approached the curve.
It overshot the turn, went through a fence, plowed into a grove and overturned, he said.
The post stated the car landed 80 feet from the roadway, almost one-third of a football field. From posted photographs, it appeared to be a white two-door coupe, possibly foreign make similar to a Mazda Miata.
Exact information on the car, driver or passenger is not yet available, pending reports from law enforcement.
The turn has been the site of many rollover wrecks from drivers going too fast.
Sebring Parkway Phase 1 was completed in 2000 with the 90-degree turn, with plans to have an extension north from the turn to Memorial Drive. Those plans have now almost reached fruition.
In all that time, there has been nothing forcing traffic to slow down for the turn, except flashing and bright-reflective warning signs.
Directors of Highlands County’s Engineering and Road & Bridge departments have opted to build a roundabout at that intersection instead of a traditional junction with traffic signals.
A roundabout requires all traffic to stop and wait for any cars already on the circle, before proceeding around the circle to the turn they want to make.
The roundabout will connect the existing Parkway to the newly-paved Phase 3, also a divided roadway, reaching to Memorial Drive at College Drive in Avon Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.