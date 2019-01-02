LAKE WALES — Now on display at the Lake Wales Museum is a brand new exhibit, “Mountain Lake: A Look Inside Building a Legacy.” The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 16 and was curated and designed by museum director, Jennifer D’hollander and museum curator, Bartholomew Delcamp.
Mountain Lake Estates is one of the oldest private golf and estate communities in the country, located in Lake Wales. This exhibit features stories, photographs, original illustrations, maps and memorabilia about how the community of Mountain Lake has greatly contributed to the historic preservation, economic development and social causes of Lake Wales. Highlights will include displays of century old Mediterranean-style architectural designs, the people who developed Mountain Lake, Bok Tower Gardens, the Lake Wales Hospital, many other Lake Wales community organizations, along with historical images.
“This is a story about preservation, perseverance, and philanthropy, as the exhibit personalizes how Frederick Ruth, the founder of Mountain Lake, had a beautiful vision and made it a reality,” states Jennifer D’hollander, director of the museum. “And, today, the people of Mountain Lake continue to support that vision inside and outside the gates of the community. Lake Wales is greatly indebted to the benefactors who regularly support our community’s philanthropic efforts. This exhibit acknowledges those efforts and celebrates the historic preservation of this unique community.”
Bartholomew Delcamp, the museum’s curator, worked with the Mountain Lake Corporation, Bok Tower Gardens, the Vanguard School and many individuals to secure the use of unique artifacts and documents from the personal and organizational archives. Those items are on display in the exhibit, and many have never been seen before. The exhibit will be on display now through Saturday, Feb. 1. The Lake Wales Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The exhibit reception will be Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Talk to the curator, enjoy live music, complimentary food, and donation cash bar with fine wines and craft beer. The event is free to the public. Please RSVP.
