Avon Park City Council is anxious to get the city’s airport running like the municipal airport that it is supposed to be. Right now, it’s basically a place for storage of private- or business-owned airplanes.
Pilots have voiced concern since 2017 that there is no fixed base operator to manage the aviation aspects of the city airport. Nor are there aviation support businesses being run out of the facility.
Instead, the building houses the city’s Code Enforcement office and leases space to the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, a 501c3 organization of which a council member is the executive director and the city’s former attorney serves on the executive board.
A lot of work has already been done but still pilots complain they are unable to get basic services locally. They don’t want to fly in to or from Avon Park without an FBO onsite and they deserve a place to get professional services at an airport.
The city spent more than $140,000 in 2015 on a master plan for the airport to develop industrialization and commercialization that was moving to the airport for aviation-related businesses. Furthermore, the city spent $4,800 with Amherst Consulting out of Maitland a year ago to develop a request for proposal for the search of an FBO. That work started two city managers ago and to date nothing has changed.
Mayor Garrett Anderson has requested an outline of what Amherst had done and what was requested of the firm. It was his understanding that Amherst was going to see if they could find an FBO, but was told they could not. However, he said the council had not received any report with suggestions to make improvements or what the circumstances were surrounding the inability to find an FBO.
Anderson said there were “unusual” things surrounding the search and he has every intention of finding out exactly what happened and how a new search can be done successfully. Government continually gets to fail, figure out that they failed, and then spend taxpayer money on the same thing.
In the past five years, more than $2 million has been spent on improving the airport. The city stopped “trading off or bartering” for rental payments of hangars. Contamination and cleanup from improper mechanical work and fueling practices was costly, but necessary. With a new stormwater pump station, the runways no longer flood after a heavy rainfall.
Anderson said the airport concerns will be revisited. He wants a meeting between Amherst and the City Council to hear exactly what was done in the study and what the city should be doing to find an FBO.
The city seems to have a lot of trust in David Flowers, a hometown son, as the new city manager. The currently seated City Council also seems enthusiastic to see the city progress. Even the council member whose non-profit organization is leasing space in the airport structure realizes it’s not the best fit and is looking to be out prior to the lease being up in July.
Flowers has his work cut out for him, but with the council’s support behind him, he may find a way to get things moving at the airport. The current council seems determined that the city will find someone to provide FBO services … with an urgency. There’s another group of people who will anticipate a resolution to this matter – the group of pilots who serve on the airport’s executive committee and those who lease the city’s hangars.
