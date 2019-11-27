AVON PARK – Three races into the season, the NASGRASS Lawnmower racing has been highly competitive as points changes happen on a regular basis and no points lead is safe, no matter how large it may be.
Point in case in the youngest group of racers, the Mini Mow class, Tyler Wallace’s wins in the heat and feature races surged him past Jaynah Pollard into first place in the points standings by five points, 480-475.
Kaitlyn Chancy finished second in both races and closed in on Pollard for second place, trailing Pollard by 70 points.
In the Mini Mow Pro class, Blaine Pollard won both the heat and feature races that gave him a little more breathing room as the points leader, extending his lead to 45 points over second place finisher in both races and also second place in total points, Kaley Maze, with B. Pollard leading Maze 505-460.
Stacey Wallace also extended her points lead to 75 with a pair of wins in November. Jimmy Black, currently second in points, lost some ground to Wallace when he finished fifth in the heat and second in the feature.
In the CP class, Colby Pate is starting to make a charge with a pair of wins, David Curtis still holds the points lead as Bruce Runyon was unable to finish the feature race and earning no points.
The GP Class is one of the most competitive as shown in the race results with Colby Pate finishing second in both races, finishing behind Michael Miller in the heat and Ken Wayman in the feature. Wayman is currently the points leader, 70 points more than Pate and 75 over third place Hal Polhill.
Pate is also making his presence known in the GP Twin Class with Pate, Tom Hodges and Polhill finishing first second and third respectively in both races. This allowed Hodges to take a 15 point over Polhill for the points lead and Pate bounced past Scott Brewer and Michael Graves for third place.
In a new class this year, the FX Novice, that allows young drivers to transition into the faster machines, Hagen Pollard has shown an early dominance racking up a pair of wins in November and building a 125 points lead over Reed Wallace.
In the second fastest class, the FXS class, Ben Blalock and Randy Gandy swapped places in the heat and feature races with Blalock winning the heat and Gandy getting the checkered flag in the feature with Sean Kennedy and Stacey Wallace finishing third and fourth in both races respectively.
In a tight class, Blalock slightly padded his points lead over Kennedy to 25 points and Gandy is closing in, sitting in third just 30 points behind.
Gandy also won both races in the fastest group, the FXT class, outlasting Wes Pyburn in both races. Despite that Bruce Runyon still holds a 60 point lead over Pyburn and 70 over Gandy.
Always a crowd favorite, Chase King won both races in the KART class to take a 25 point lead in the points standings over second place Michael Castrone, who finished fifth in the heat and fourth in the feature. Shawn Hartsfield and Sam Foster are still within 100 points of the points lead.
The December races are scheduled for December 14 with a start time of 6pm at the Avon Park Mower Plex. As they have for the past several years, drivers and fans are given the opportunity donate toys and special request gifts to local charity “Joy for All”.
This year they are putting together the Christmas gift of 60 kids and only 13 “Big Ticket Items” are needed to complete the goal of making Christmas special for each of those kids.
More information can be found on Facebook at: Avon Park Mower Plex, Nasgrass and Joy for All.
