Over time, vaccines have been responsible for keeping dreaded diseases at bay or eradicating them completely. Without them, there would be far more epidemics that would put far more people in jeopardy.
Diseases such as polio, malaria and smallpox have been eliminated or at least, substantially minimized, thanks to vaccines.
Throughout history, the flu and plague killed millions and raging pandemics that swept through Europe and beyond. Now these diseases, though not eradicated, are better controlled through the development of vaccines. Despite this, there are those with too much free time on their hands who have created a boogeyman where there was none, making erroneous statements that vaccines cause autism or other abnormality.
Darla Shine, wife of White House Communications Director Bill Shine, and Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee have railed against child vaccines, though both had their own children vaccinated. This is the latest in fabricated tripe serving no real purpose except to stir mindless controversy.
Many states allow parents to opt out of vaccinating their children for school, though some, like Florida don’t make it easy. The only viable reason I can see for such a decision is in rare cases where there might be an allergic reaction, possibly due to an egg allergy as many vaccines use eggs in their composition. No other reason makes any sense.
Last year 180,000 died in the U.S. from the flu. Some are afraid of flu vaccines as they believe it will make them sick. Long ago that may have been true as a live virus was used as it contained a live virus. For many years now, that process has changed and dead virus is utilized. I have had flu vaccinations each of the past eight years or so and never had an ill effect.
If you want to just prove a point, you are doing so at the risk of infection to you, your kids or others. Though not always 100 percent effective, vaccines have proven themselves repeatedly more times than not. It is unwise to ignore the facts based on the senseless rants of some hack on the TV machine.
Warren Pender
Sebring
