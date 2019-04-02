Commentator Gregg Jarrett said, "Mueller knew there was no obstruction of justice, but Mueller slipped in the report 'we didn't find Trump guilty of crimes, but we didn't exonerate him either'. That is the classic prosecutor's cheap shot when a prosecutor loses a case he goes out in front of cameras and he says well, the jury may have found the defendant is not guilty but that doesn't mean he's innocent. It's a glaring cheap shot when a loser doesn't get the results he wants and that's what Mueller did."
Why would Mueller do this? There was never obstruction or collusion with Russia by President Trump or his associations. All made up lies by the Trump-haters and I find it miraculous that Mueller and his cronies did not try to "plant" something else besides the fake dossier paid for by you-know-who that this entire insane investigation was based on. The $25-$30 million investigation we paid for.
At the "heart" of the Mueller report it said "No more indictments coming, no sealed indictments, no collusion, no obstruction." So, the only reason for this parting "cheap shot" by Mueller (by the way, can he talk?) was simply to throw out another smoke screen to keep distracting from what the so-called investigators fear most and that is being investigated themselves. Mueller feels like as long as he can fuel the Democrats to stay in melt-down "impeach Trump mode" it will delay the real justice. However, the Mueller cheap shot was totally unnecessary and only made him look bad as the Democrats in Washington need no fuel for their own self-destructive mission.
As far as how the "Russians" influenced the 2016 election, hacking John Podesta's emails (I thought that was WikiLeaks). Either way, those emails only showed how much the Dems in Washington hated each other (behind each other's backs, of course), but who cares anyway? How did they "influence" the election? They didn't influence my decision because I have the amazing ability to actually think for myself. Did the Russians influence your decision? Of course not.
Robert Gilbert
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.