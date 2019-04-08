Birmingham, Ala. – Round 2 of the 2019 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship provided the Barber Motorsports Park fans with a great many highlights and in the end, a number of multiple winners on the weekend.
Three of the four winners from Round 1 successfully made it two-in-a-row to take an early season lead in their respective classes when all was said and done after a hard-fought 50 minutes on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn circuit in the hills of north Alabama.
The race started with Dennis Lind (No. 94 P1 Motorsports, Lamborghini Broward) jumping out to the early overall lead from his starting position of third overall and first in the PRO-AM Class.
He maintained that pace during his stint before handing the car over to teammate Brett Meredith with a mandatory pit stop around the 22-minute mark, but the No. 29 with Richy Antinucci (No. 29 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte), taking over for Corey Lewis, took the lead when the pit window closed with 20 minutes remaining.
From there Antinucci took control of the overall and PRO class lead as he quickly posted a margin of close to 10 seconds with 17 minutes remaining which continued to grow from there to final victory of just over 18 seconds.
Two of the top three teams from the Pro Class had issues toward the start of the race that prevented them for making a run for the overall or class victory.
Sandy Mitchell in the No. 1 Prestige Performance/Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus started on the pole Sunday after finishing third in Round 1 with teammate Andrea Amici. Unfortunately the team’s race ended earlier as with 41 minutes remaining Mitchell had to return the car to the pits due to a fire in the engine bay.
The hopes for two victories on the weekend for the No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach ended just before the pit window opened as the car lost its rear right tire and Conor Daly had to return it to the pits. The car did get back into the race, but was far off the pace when it returned.
With just over five minutes remaining Jacob Eidson (No. 09 USRaceTronics, Lamborghini Vancouver) took over the PRO-AM Class lead from Meredith erasing what had been a good-sized margin when the pit window closed. He went on to win the class by over 13 seconds to secure the team’s second victory on the weekend and they finished the day third overall.
McKay Snow (No. 63 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte) made it a clean sweep of the weekend by winning both AM Class races. He was the quickest car all weekend during practices and qualifying and got his season off to the best possible start with a pair of victories.
In the LB Cup, the same two drivers that fought of the victory in Round 1 were at it again Sunday as Mel Johnson (No. 08 GMG Racing, Lamborghini Newport Beach) and Matt Dicken in the No. 36 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte battled for the win that went to Johnson for a second consecutive day by a close margin in what proved to be a tight race the entire 50 minutes. Johnson had to return from going off course earlier in the race to battle back up to the front and earn the victory.
