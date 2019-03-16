SEBRING — The city of Avon Park, the city of Sebring, the town of Lake Placid as well as the county have all recently presented new proclamations in front of recent council meetings. Shared among the three municipalities were Development Disability Awareness Month and American Red Cross Month.
The month of March has been declared as Development Disability Awareness Month in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid. The proclamation was read before the Sebring City Council on March 5 and both Avon Park and Lake Placid on March 11.
The proclamation, which was brought forth by the Ridge Area Arc and Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. states, “Whereas, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March has been established to promote awareness and understanding of the opportunities, challenges and needs of persons with developmental disabilities.”
March was also been proclaimed as American Red Cross Month by the Highlands County Board of County Commission on March 5. It was also read before each municipality at the respective council meetings.
This proclamation states, “Whereas, we dedicate the month of March to all those who support the American Red Cross mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Our community depends on the American Red Cross, which relies on volunteers and on the generosity of the public to perform its mission.”
Alongside these two proclamations, the town of Lake Placid has also proclaimed March to be Keep Lake Placid Beautiful Month. According to the official website, “Keep Lake Placid Beautiful, organized in 2002 to promote public interest in the general improvement of the environment of Lake Placid, empowers individuals to build a healthy and clean community through education, training and awareness.”
