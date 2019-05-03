SEBRING — All three cities slated to get postcard murals this summer have set meetings to get public input on the draft renditions for the murals.
Sebring has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 7 (Tuesday) at council chambers at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave. Avon Park will have its meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 8) in council chambers at 123 E. Pine St. Lake Placid will hold its input meeting at 10 a.m. May 9 (Thursday) at the new town hall, 1069 U.S. 27 North, near the intersection with Lake June Road.
The contracted artist, Joseph Starkweather, as part of his bid to do the work, planned to hold these meetings on these dates to make sure people in all three communities liked what they saw and had a chance to make suggestions, if any.
Representatives from the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will be there to take note of any proposed changes.
The work is being done under a partnership between the TDC, which is providing funding for the murals and future maintenance, and the municipalities and building owners, which have agreed to help preserve and protect the murals.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael reported last Thursday to the TDC on her review of the draft agreement for the county to maintain postcard murals out of TDC funds.
Early in April, the TDC awarded the mural painting job to Starkweather of Altamonte Springs, operating as JMS Murals LLC. His proposal includes a maintenance plan, with which both the TDC and building owners need to agree. After that, the Highlands County Board of County Commission needs to approve.
Meanwhile, May 10 serves as the deadline for feedback from the community, with a final version of each rendering due to the TDC by May 23 for a final vote.
Starkweather plans to start by May 28 and finish by Aug. 8, approximately.
Avon Park’s mural would start May 28 with prepping and priming, ready for painting from June 1-12, and final clear coat application five to seven days after that.
Sebring, Starkweather suggests, would start with prepping June 20, with painting to start on June 23 and end on July 1, followed by clear coat.
Lake Placid’s site, then, would get prepped on July 14, with painting from July 17-31, and clear coat done by Aug. 7.
The proposed budget charges $1,263 for renderings of all three sites, with a per diem allowance of $275 per trip to the area. The murals are priced:
• Avon Park — $6,450.
• Sebring — $8,830.
• Lake Placid — $7,525.
Total for all three murals would be $24,515, of which the county will pay half up front to let Starkweather get materials, Carmichael said. He would get the rest on completion.
She said the murals, under contract, should last for at least 10 years before major repair or restoration is needed.
