SEBRING — Just when design and location of postcard murals seemed settled after months, if not years of debate, two cases have come down to last-minute votes.
In addition, the work schedule for the three paintings has also shuffled to accommodate summertime events.
The postcard murals — ones depicting a destination’s attractions so that visitors can stand to take “selfie” photos to post on social media — seem ready to go.
The Tourist Development Council approved final versions of the three municipal murals at the Thursday morning meeting — along with moving the Avon Park mural from The Depot Museum to the Highlands County Tax Collector satellite office beside Avon Park City Hall and across from Donaldson Park.
On Tuesday, the matter must get approval from the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
Otherwise, artist Joseph Starkweather won’t be able to start on the Sebring mural by Wednesday, which he needs to do to get it done in time for the city’s Independence Day celebrations on the weekend of July 1-2. July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year.
Lake Placid has moved up the production schedule to second so Starkweather can finish that painting in time for the mid-August Caladium Festival.
After that, Avon Park will get its mural, with plans to be done before Labor Day and the start of the winter visitor season.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Tourist Development Council, said it was County Attorney Joy Carmichael who caught the fact that the TDC needed to nail down all the approvals by the county commission’s first meeting in June.
Without all the approvals in place, the county cannot legally provide the contracted $24,515 for the work.
Carmichael, in reviewing the contract, has told commissioners the county will pay half up front to let Starkweather get materials, then pay the rest on completion.
Avon Park
The reason the Avon Park location changed, Hartt said, came out of objections from the Avon Park Historical Society, which did not want a mural on the south end of The Depot Museum.
The Avon Park office for the Highlands County Tax Collector at 116 E Main St. had two nice walls facing Main Street, right across from the popular Donaldson Park and Lake Verona, Hartt said.
The walls are long rectangles, versus the square wall at The Depot Museum, which also was punctuated by windows.
The Tax Collector office also is a county-owned building, so the county does not have to sign a mural maintenance agreement with the owners, Hartt said.
Inside the letters for “Avon Park,” the mural depicts the city gazebo on The Mall; South Florida State College’s academic, athletic and arts programs; visual art; citrus groves; The Depot Museum, and The Hotel Jacaranda.
Lake Placid
Lake Placid’s mural got a few tweaks, with more soothing background colors depicting a sunset over a body of water.
Within the letters for “Lake Placid,” the mural depicts images of paint and brushes to signify the murals, bass fishing and water skiing for the lakes, citrus groves, the Florida scrub jay, caladiums “in bloom” and cattle out to pasture.
It is still slated for the north wall of the Masonic Lodge at 103 Main Ave. The small vacant lot will get dressed up with some better turf and a more aesthetically pleasing fence, based on discussions at the Lake Placid input meeting early in May.
Sebring
The Sebring mural will go on the south face of the Jack Stroup Civics Center at 355 W Center Ave., by Pier Beach.
It feature the lamppost clock from the downtown Circle, and within the letters of “Sebring,” it depicts Sebring International Raceway, the city pier on Lake Jackson and Highlands Hammock State Park.
