SEBRING — With more than a dozen pending murder and attempted murder cases in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, quite a few have been continued a month, or two.
Not least of these was 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason of Pahokee, accused of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson.
Both prosecution and defense attorneys said Wednesday they are ready for trial in October or November. His next hearing is 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
A jury in May found his co-defendent, 26-year-old Freddie Washington, also of Pahokee, guilty of those same charges. He was sentenced to two life sentences, but has appealed on the basis that he believes he did not receive a fair trial.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has appointed the Public Defender’s Office for the 10th Judicial District to handle Washington’s appeal.
Other cases are as follows, in alphabetical order.
Joseph Edward Ables, 70, could have his trial in September 2020, according to court documents. He stands charged with with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in shooting Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. on May 6, 2018.
Gentry was speaking to Ables about allegedly shooting a neighbor’s cat in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid when Ables shot him. Gentry died the next morning.
Michael Joseph Celello, 59, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in the 2016 murder of 49-year-old Michael Cerillo, who was Celello’s roommate. The case is continued, with the next pre-trial conference at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18, to allow prosecutors to depose witnesses interviewed by the defense.
Carlos Lorenzo Gonzales, 62, stands charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga of Lake Placid, allegedly as a result of an altercation with Gonzalez on the night of March 24, 2018. His next pre-trial conference is 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Attorneys in his case want to have a “stand your ground” hearing to see if charges might be dismissed.
Ian Dale Jobson, 52, is still awaiting trial after being indicted for murder in the Dec. 29, 2017 shooting death of Anthony Mathison at the Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park. His case has been continued to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18.
Roderick Lewis Milner, 31, stands charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon. His next court date is 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
Ivan Sanders is charged with first-degree murder of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair on Oct. 17, 2014, who died from a fractured skull, a brain bleed, abnormal bleeding and injuries, a burned hand and numerous bruises. Sanders said the injuries were accidental, but authorities said the evidence does not support that.
Sanders’ next hearing is 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18. Court documents state he has a status hearing for a trial on Oct. 10, 2019, with jury selection set for Oct. 14.
Zephen Allen Xaver, 22, stands charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of five women — four employees and one customer — on Jan. 23 at a SunTrust bank branch in Sebring. Discovery has been released in the case, and the next hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 18.
He has waived his right to appear at any future hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.