The Lake Placid Elks Club is hosting a three-act Murder Mystery, and the profits are literally “going to the dogs.” They will support the Highland County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit.
The performance will take place Saturday March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Club. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Elks or ordered by calling 863-840-1601 or 315-794-4565.
The play is entitled “Last Chance Church.” A self righteous group of temperance ladies is holding a committee meeting. The group is named, “Moral Guidance and Ladies Temperance Society.”
During the meeting a murder takes place and their ethics discussion unravels and their true personalities begin to show, much like the Billie Joe McCallister song.
The show is filled with humor and tongue-in-cheek quips. Lots of laughs and a surprise or two as well from this first-time performance. Elk member Carol Spears said, “We have a great cast and we are passionate in our support of the canine division and look to fill the house.”
The Canine Unit plays a vital role in crime prevention in Highlands County. Due to the dogs olfactory capabilities the canines assist in locating suspects. They are trained to find explosives, narcotics, accelerants, cadavers or survivors of natural disasters and terrorist attacks.
The team of canine officers work weekly with the dogs in obedience, tracking, detection and apprehension. They play a prime role in keeping our communities safe. In the long run you will help yourself by attending the Murder Mystery. You will have some great laughs and support the Canine Unit knowing that if you ever need them they will be there for your protection.
