AVON PARK — To better serve the community, the Historical Society of Avon Park will be open this Saturday and will be open the second Saturday of each month to give students, working people and the general public a chance to visit the museum and Silver Palm Dining Car. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nancy Fisk, chairman of the Second Saturday event, has designed a program to allow school children and their families the opportunity to visit the museum. The program is designed to interest young people ages 6-12 in history especially Avon Park history. The program usually includes a hands-on activity with a craft project to take home. Two sessions are offered at 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at no cost to participants.
Want to learn to be a tour guide? Each visit begins with a tour and information on a specific exhibit in the museum conducted by teen tour guides who earn service hours when they volunteer.
For more information, call Fisk at 813-482-4868 or email nfisk1949@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.