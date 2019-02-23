LAKE PLACID — The Handbell Musicians of America will hold their annual Florida Festival at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid on March 1 and 2, with a closing concert open to the public in the Genesis Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. The Handbell Musicians of America (HMA) is a nationwide organization of musicians, directors, and educators representing approximately 100,000 handbell ringers at home and abroad. The festival is the largest event of its kind in the Southeast, and will feature a mix of music from popular arrangements such as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” to spirituals, hymns, and energetic free compositions under the direction of Brenda Austin, a noted director, freelance composer, and arranger from the Detroit area.
The Florida Festival will bring together 317 ringers from 46 different entities around the state of Florida, as well as two from out of state. The ringers are grouped into choirs according to level of ability and will perform several pieces by ability level and several together in a massed group of all ringers and skill levels. Additional music will be provided by the Bronze Group, an advanced ensemble of 39 ringers equivalent to three full choirs that will come together just for the festival, and Danny Lyons, an accomplished handbell soloist with proficiency in the eight-in-hand technique (ringing four bells in each hand at the same time).
The playing of handbells originated in England around the end of the 17th century to help people practice ringing tower bells less obtrusively. Handbell ringing has since become popular with a variety of community and church groups of all ages because it provides an accessible and enjoyable musical opportunity for amateur musicians. At the same time, even the most accomplished musicians can find challenge and fulfillment through ringing more complex pieces, transcriptions, and handbell solos.
“What I love about bells is their flexibility and versatility,” said Lynne Homan, director of the Jubellation Handbell ensemble at First United Methodist Church of Palm Harbor, and the organizer of the festival. “They can be taken anywhere – even to a hospital or a retirement center – and you can have an impact with that. It’s a percussion instrument that brings people together through teamwork and camaraderie. You get all of these different individuals working on a team together, and there’s something really special about that. Once you get started as a bell ringer, you get hooked.”
The Handbell Musicians of America will hold their annual Florida Festival at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid on March 1-2, with a closing concert at the Genesis Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. There is no charge for the concert, but a love offering will be received. The Genesis Center is behind First Presbyterian Church on Belleview Street between Dal Hall Boulevard and Interlake in Lake Placid. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742.
