Minnesota based JDC-Miller MotorSports announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mustang Sampling, LLC to field the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R in the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.
The group also confirmed their full-season driver lineup with two-time series champion Joao Barbosa and four-time Champ Car champion Sébastien Bourdais, set to contest the 2020 season in JDC-Miller’s No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing entry.
Mustang Sampling Racing has enjoyed enormous success in IMSA, having won the WeatherTech SportsCar Team and Driver Championships in 2015, the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2018.
“We are honored to have Mustang Sampling joining us and grateful for the confidence Brenda and Ken Thompson have placed in our team and organization,” said John Church, managing partner of JDC-Miller MotorSports. “Mustang Sampling Racing has achieved a tremendous amount in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. We look forward to carrying on the legacy of the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing entry and hope to add more wins and championships in the near future.”
“We are thrilled to continue our Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac Prototype program with our new partner JDC-Miller MotorSports in 2020,” said Mustang Sampling president Ken Thompson. “Our first five years in IMSA with Action Express, Corvette, and Cadillac were great. Learning the sport and becoming a part of the IMSA family promoting sport car racing for all the great fans was fantastic and we are very thankful to all who guided us along the way.
“Since joining the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in 2014 JDC-Miller MotorSports has shown incredible growth and success in every category they have competed. We feel as a group we can be successful, both on and off the track, as we work together to develop new opportunities for Mustang Sampling and our fans.”
Christian Fittipaldi has been added to the team as an advisor.
“I am extremely happy with what we have accomplished today,” Fittipaldi said. “A lot of effort from everyone involved has gone into putting this package together and I could not be happier with our driver line-up and what we have achieved. Most thanks to Mustang Sampling, Ken and Brenda for their trust and our new partner JDC-Miller MotorSports. I cannot wait for the season to start and to see the No. 5 Cadillac again at Daytona.”
IMSA veteran Barbosa has been confirmed full-time for what will be his sixth season driving for Mustang Sampling Racing. Barbosa and Mustang Sampling Racing have enjoyed one of the most successful and winning relationships in recent IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship history.
I’m incredibly excited to join JDC-Miller MotorSports and to continue my relationship with Mustang Sampling Racing,” Barbosa said. “Ken and Brenda have been incredible supporters. The passion they bring to the races is key to the success of Mustang Sampling. We had a lot of success together and we’ll be working hard to continue that success. I’m looking forward to 2020.
Sébastien Bourdais returns to prototype competition after spending the past four seasons as a part of the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT program. The former Peugeot Sport LMP1 driver brings a wealth of top-level prototype experience to JDC-Miller MotorSports and the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing entry.
“Following two very difficult weeks filled with uncertainty regarding my future, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to race a prototype again, be reunited with Joao, Ken and Brenda, and drive for JDC-Miller MotorSports and Mustang Sampling Racing,” Bourdais said. “I want to thank Christian and everyone who made this possible. 2020 can’t come soon enough and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of our Cadillac DPi-V.R.”
The team also confirmed 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Loïc Duval will complete the line-up for the endurance rounds. Duval currently competes with Audi in the DTM and Formula E championship.
“First of all I am obviously super happy to be able to return to Daytona with a great team, car and fast experienced co-drivers. I am very excited for the challenge and looking forward to my first laps in a Cadillac.” Duval said.
JDC-Miller further confirmed that it plans to continue running a two-car Cadillac DPi program in 2020.
“Our plans for the second car are progressing well and we will be running it again this season,” Church said. “We have a couple very solid pieces in place and are currently in discussions with several additional drivers and partners. We hope we can make an announcement on who will drive for us in the JDC-Miller MotorSports No. 85 entry very soon”
