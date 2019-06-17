Since I began writing, I have seen a significant amount of support for the ideas that I discussed in my column pieces. The two ideas that I have seen gain the most support is that Sebring and Highlands County as a whole are not growing and there is nothing for its younger citizens to do.
With that in mind, it was only logical to take these ideas to those in power and those with the ability to bring change to our communities. I recently had the opportunity to discuss my ideas for this county with the Highlands Economic Development Council and the Industrial Development Authority at their meeting on Wednesday. I walked into that meeting hoping that they would agree with the things I would have to say, but ready to face disappointment in the case that they did not accept the things I had to say.
Thankfully, I walked out of that meeting with high hopes for the future and not the latter.
I do have to say one thing: Taking criticism is not easy. It is a skill that many in power have to train over their tenure in office. It is difficult enough that some never learn in their entire career.
This was a worry I had when I walked into the meeting on Wednesday, that these men and women would not take the issues that I discussed in a helpful manner. I discussed how our county was growing at a relatively slow rate and that it is constraining itself back to maintaining a small town feeling. I also mentioned how from a teenager’s perspective, there is nothing in Highlands County to do despite the Visit Sebring website saying otherwise.
To my delight, the members of the council seemed to truly value my feedback as they all thanked me for bringing these issues to their attention. They also encouraged young people to share their feedback to the council as they understood that we are the future. After this experience, it would be wrong of me to not write positively over it. So, to the Highlands Economic Development Council and the Industrial Development Authority, thank you for your time and for giving my ideas a listening ear.
This constructive discussion with these men and women made me optimistic over the future growth of our great county. It made me feel that this group of officials and this council was listening to the citizens of this town.
While it was a victory in my book, the issue itself is not completely solved. While I can write for eternity, it ultimately just spreads a common idea. It takes those on the Economic Development Council and the Industrial Development Authority to lead improvements in our local economy. They have the power to attract more businesses to Highlands County and increase the ways our younger community can spend their time. However, I remain optimistic that in the near future I will be able to write about an increasing diversity in businesses in beautiful Highlands County.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
