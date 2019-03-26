If you are familiar with sports parlance, you will be familiar with this: “The game isn’t over until the fat lady sings.” Well, the fat lady is singing for this columnist and this will indeed be my last weekly column. Although the announcement seems sudden, it has been a long time in the making and the right time has come. For what you ask?
Well, the Lee’s will be packing up this summer and heading out of Highlands County. My daughter, Whitney, will be getting married and moving to Southeast Asia. My wife and I will be heading to Tennessee to get closer to our granddaughters ... oh, and our daughter and son-in-law, too. (I will continue to post articles in my blog at www.simpleelifecoach.com).
Except for a short seven-year stint in Texas while I was in the Air Force and a few years after, Highlands County has been my home since 1976. In Highlands County, I graduated high school, realized my need for Jesus and gave my life to Him, met and married my high school sweetheart, my second daughter was born, was able to fulfill my calling in life as a teacher and coach — even having the privilege of coaching, and coaching with, Whitney, and have met some of the most amazing people in the whole world.
Without question, what has made our time here so special are those very people. From the time my dad and I moved here, some special families reached out to help me in the transition, which came at a very vulnerable time in my life. You know who you are, right?
When we moved back from Texas, and after a few jobs, one of the most significant events in my life took place. I was selling insurance (not very much of it) and my boss had both the foresight and resolve to, for my own good, fire me. This served as the catalyst for me to go back to school and embark on the course that would fulfill my calling.
This particular course is chock-full of very special people. First, would have to be my family who endured a significant loss of income, hours of studying and work, and lots of sacrificing all the while always willing to do whatever was necessary in my quest to fulfill my calling. I pray I have lived a life in some way worthy of their love for me.
My teaching and coaching career has been incredible and beyond imagination, mostly because of the hundreds of kids I’ve had the privilege of hanging out with. Many of whom continue to be in my life. This was made possible by the administrators who gave me a chance and invested their time in teaching and modeling for me what it is to be an effective teacher. A deeply heartfelt thank you also goes to the brave and patient athletic directors who hired me.
As we wrap this up, it is important for me (and I hope you’ll indulge me, please) to acknowledge just a few more folks. Thank you, my friends, for loving my family and I as you have. Thank you to each of my pastors for your love and dedication to our Lord and His purposes. And, finally, thank you Romona Washington, for trusting me with this space in your paper. It has been an honor and a privilege. I pray God’s richest blessings and favor for each of you.
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. Find more information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.