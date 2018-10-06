One of my favorite places is Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. It is such a happy place and so it was to be the destination for my birthday.
We started with an early lunch ... actually dessert first … of chocolate meringue pie! That is definitely not typical of me … so absolutely celebratory. Too full for lunch, we headed to the animal habitats … my favorite, the bears. Several were out intriguing the guests. From behind boulders they sauntered up surprising visitors. Plopping into the pond for a drink and bath brings smiles of wonder on the faces of spectators.
But the best was yet to be.
In a birthday note to me, a dear friend said she was asking the Lord to give me a specific “happy” that I could remember took place on this particular birthday. I trusted God it would be so.
There are two viewing areas for the bears. I was at the larger and happened to turn and see a Dad and his two young sons coming my way. Had they seen the bears or was the crowd too thick, I wondered. Just as I noticed them, I happened to look into the habitat and saw one of the females coming around a large boulder.
Quickly I spun around and said, “Do you want to see the bear? She’s coming now.” These two little freckle faced boys opened their eyes wide and said, “Yes, thank you.” With Dad’s nod of approval, they stepped up to the fence.
My heart beat a merry tune in helping them experience this extraordinary moment. But, I was in for one of my own.
“Thank you,” they kept saying. I responded by letting them know that this is all about them having a wonderful time. Then the older of the two reached out and hugged me and asked me my name. The little one joined in the hugs.
“I’m Jan,” I said. And then it was “Thank you, Miss Jan, thank you.”
Wow! “Thank you,” I said. “You have made my day.” And, I whispered, “It’s my birthday today.” A chorus of happy birthdays and hugs ensued.
As they turned to leave, I felt the joy that my specific “happy” had been granted.
Just then, the older of the two turned and called over his shoulder, “How old are you, Miss Jan?” Dad moved them forward saying not to ask that question. We laughed and I let him know that I celebrate the second time of half my age!
Proverbs 16: 20 says, “Whoever trusts in the Lord, happy is he.”
I couldn’t agree more. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun for 29 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years; now living in North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
