You don’t want to miss Highlands Little Theatre’s production of ‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’ on the Blackman stage through April 14. It will keep you in stiches!
‘Nana’ is a typical grandma, kind and sweet with a warm smile. Bridget’s Nana is sometimes quite sassy and has hidden secrets, literally, in her closet.
Bridget decides to become her grandmother’s surprise roommate for the summer in her New York apartment. When she gets there she finds out her sweet Nana is running an illegal lingerie boutique in her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area.
The cast includes veteran comedic actors including Marcia Ward (as Sylvia Charles aka ‘Nana’), Brenda Hippchen (as Vera Walters), Emily Angell (as Bridget), Tanya Turner (as Heather Van Pree), Dylan Ross (as Officer Tom), Bill Farmer (as Gil Schmidt), Kathy Helmer (as Clair Schmidt), Daniel McFee and Dean Lundy (as the FedEx Men) and Steve Lundy (as the Voice).
Brenda Hippchen plays Nana’s best friend, Vera Walters. “Sylvia uses a walker but not her hearing aid. She never has batteries. She’s quite the character as she can’t hear what’s being said. Her responses are funny but incorrect. I love comedy and hearing people laugh.”
Dylan Ross is playing Officer Tom. “Jillian (director) wanted me to audition. I am trying to do as much acting as I can before I head to college this fall. I’m going to UCF as a film major. This is a great part.”
Heather Van Pree is played by Tanya Turner. “This is a totally different character type for me. Heather is obnoxious, but very loyal. She adds to the comedic situation in act two. She’s a sales girl from Saucy Lips, a rival company to Nana’s Saucy Slips.”
The play is hilarious and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Will ‘Nana be evicted from her apartment — or worse — arrested for her illegal activities? You don’t want to miss this very funny show to find out what happens
Be sure to get your tickets now for this adult-themed show which continues through April 14th. Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday matinees are at 2:30pm. For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
