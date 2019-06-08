Please study over a lifetime of each public accident, automobile, semi, railroad, etc. You will see a pattern that is sorely unbelievable. More traffic, more accidents.
Traffic lights cause vehicles to travel together in bunches ... not good. But that is not the cause of most accidents. The real cause is napping.
Three cars behind me on a highway traveling at 60 mph, suddenly some screeching from the middle car as I watched it swerve in and out of its lane then control set in and all went well. Stopped at service station and the middle car did also, wanting to relax from behind the wheel. The driver asked me if I saw what happened. I said, "Yes, you went to sleep and almost killed yourself and others."
I have seen this happen many, many times as I drove over a million miles as a medical supply representative for 30 years.
What causes a driver with a perfect record suddenly hop the curb and kill a person? A car suddenly swerves into a semi? A thousandths-of-a-second nap. What is the cause of the nap? The great increase of drug taking ... over-the-counter stuff, RX stuff, as well as opium, cannabis and alcohol. The real cost of the drug culture.
In you are on drugs (even allergy), don't drive. Well, that means everyone will not drive; the streets will be empty. Then take your drugs and die, and cause others to be with you for you will never know when that little, tiny, itsy, bitsy nap will arrive.
Another relating factor is water drinkers or sippers. A water drinker that consumes six to eight ounces at a time is likely to be subject to a nap episode; whereas a water sipper is a little more alert for frequent need of sips.
Who knows which of us is nap reactive to aspirin, cough drops or a chocolate bar? Each person should seriously reflect on how their body reacts to anything, everything, emotion as well. Lives are at stake. Be truthful with yourself.
Ralph Z. Bell
Sebring
