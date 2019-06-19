Napping is a normal occurrence in all people. Too much nap and you are tagged lackadaisical, malingerer or a plain goof-off. Napping used properly enhances production, stability, comfort and gifted analysis.
Think of yourself as a caretaker of a fantastic computer that needs dedicated care. That computer is your brain. Yes, you feed it and rest it, but that is not enough. Yes, you rest it for six to eight hours out of 24. Still not enough.
The body and brain demands a full 24-hour day of rest. On rest day, no boating, fishing, football, baseball, camping, driving to grandma’s house. That is not resting the brain.
What does rest the brain? Closing your eyes while awake, shutting out the million bits of data that floods the brain. With eyes closed, you meditate quietly for several minutes or more, several times on rest day. No housecleaning, no regimental duties. Those in your midst must be also subdued to quietness. Many fast. To do otherwise, watch TV, play golf, does not rest the brain. Your brain needs a day off.
What happens over time is that your brain is not sufficiently rested. It is sometimes pushed into emergency naps, that one-thousandths of a second shut down or reboot. Your brain does not want to put the body in any jeopardy but it has no control over emergency shut down of a flicker of a moment. Hopefully it is not as you are negotiating a traffic squeeze. On rest day, the brain goes through major and many minor reboots for it has billions of data that has to be categorized properly
Emergency napping can be seen most anytime, anywhere if you are alert to the signs. Even orchestral musicians reboot nap. As a violinist, my nap occurred around constant playing to the 50th measure. Noted throughout the piece, other well-trained musicians also take a little break or reboot, even the conductor. It is an acceptable event. It has to be for it is natural part of emergency nap. This phenomenon occurs so much we hardly notice it. A speaker uses ehs-hum a little too much to show lack of understanding the brain and wanting the brain to mimic a reboot. Be an observer.
The brain is electrically powered. It has powers well beyond our understanding and use. We communicate telepathically in sleeping with mate. Try this: In a crowded place, choose a faraway person and stare at them without a break,. They will suddenly turn and return your stare, not knowing why. The brain is designed by its maker to require a rest day which is often referred to the Sabbath.
Ralph Z. Bell is a Lake Placid resident.
