By The Associated Press
Ohio senators propose renaming NASA site for Armstrong
SANDSUKY, Ohio — Ohio’s U.S. senators want Congress to rename a NASA research facility in Ohio after astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown introduced legislation Thursday to honor the Ohio native by renaming the NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky.
Portman says he raised the idea with Armstrong in 2012, a year before Armstrong’s death. The senator says Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, wasn’t comfortable with the attention it would bring.
Portman says he has since spoken with NASA and Armstrong’s family and they support renaming the facility.
Brown says it would be a fitting tribute given Armstrong’s contributions as a test pilot and astronaut.
Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.
Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.
A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium’s parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.
An investigation was ongoing.
Fetal remains found in Illinois home of doctor who died
JOLIET, Ill. — More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion clinic doctor who died last week.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted the coroner’s office Thursday about possible fetal remains being found at the home in an unincorporated part of Will County in northeastern Illinois.
The sheriff’s office said authorities found 2,246 preserved fetal remains but there’s no evidence medical procedures were performed at the home.
The coroner’s office took possession of the remains. An investigation is underway.
Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, was a longtime doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana. It closed after the state revoked his license in 2015.
Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota.
Duluth police and fire officials said in a press release that a news conference is set for 11 a.m. today to talk about the investigation into the fire earlier this week at the Adas Israel Congregation in the city’s downtown.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 2 a.m. Monday. A fire department spokesman says the building “is pretty much a total loss.”
According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership total of 75. Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.
Eight of 14 Torah scrolls, the holy books of Judaism, stored in the synagogue were saved.
