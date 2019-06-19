This nation has lost its way and it has led astray all of the Earth with its “rights and freedoms.” God has been completely forgotten except in word as democracy has replaced the straight and narrow path to God. I was called to the prophetic life in early 1978 and God has shown me what is coming upon this rebel nation, which has openly rebelled against God.

I am not someone who speaks his own thoughts nor do I ever speak my opinion, only what God shows me. 

God has been demoralized. In order to establish justices on this Earth, God must destroy all of the lies, falsehoods and abominations through which people have been led astray and corrupted. 

I am trying to save people from a horrible punishment, not go about spouting what I have dreamed up. This is for real and I am for real, and I am fearful for and concerned about what will happen to the people I so much love and care about. God has been forgotten and He is about to make Himself known through wrathful fury. Everyone has a voice except for the one who speaks the truth. The truth is about to strike.

Donald A. Devine

Avon Park

