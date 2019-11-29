Did you know that the first solar-powered town in the U.S. is located on Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda, just an hour and a half drive from Sebring? Did you know that the town also features the largest solar battery storage system in the U.S.?
Solar energy production is just one of the sustainability and smart growth features of Babcock Ranch. State-of-the-art technology coupled with an emphasis on energy efficiency, water conservation, and ecology is evident in the design and construction of the town’s commercial buildings and homes and in its greenways and transportation features.
Babcock Ranch is open to visitors seven days a week. Through Dec. 8, the town is featuring a Parade of Homes. Nine homes are decorated for the holidays. By voting for your favorite home, you become eligible to win raffle prizes, including a $500 VISA Gift Card.
Babcock Ranch is the the brainchild of real estate developer Syd Kitson. In 2006, he bought the entire 91,000-acre ranch that had been in the Babcock family since the early 1900s. Then, he began to implement a creative plan for the use of the land.
First, he sold 73,000 acres to the State of Florida for conservation. It remains the largest preservation effort in state history. The state turned the land into the Babcock Ranch Preserve. Today, guides offer 90-minute wildlife and woodland eco-tours with prior reservation.
On the remaining 18,000 acres, Kitson envisioned a solar-powered town designed eventually to accommodate 19,500 residences and 50,000 residents and to encompass 6 million square feet of commercial and industrial space.
Kitson’s vision also included setting aside 50% of the 18,000 acres for greenways, parks, and expansive lakes that would back up to the Preserve. Engineers and planners constructed a weir system to rehydrate wetlands and restore historic flow-ways.
In March 2017, the first model homes opened. In January 2018, the first residents moved in. Today, the town has close to 1,000 population.
There’s more to do at Babcock Ranch than view model homes. An arrangement between Babcock Ranch and Florida Power and Light will soon be finalized, whereby you can ascend FPL’s three-story-high viewing tower. It provides visitors with an uninterrupted, dynamic view of the town’s 74.5 megawatt solar energy center. More than 340,000 photovoltaic solar panels have been installed on 440 acres. The center generates clean energy, when the sun is shining, not only for Babcock Ranch but also for other FPL customers.
You also can view FPL’s solar battery storage system. Each of the 10 large gray steel battery storage units can store 1 megawatt of power and discharge for four hours. The system ensures a steady output of power even on partly cloudy days.
You can venture over to the Founder’s Square Downtown District, where you can enjoy a lakeside lunch at Table and Tap Restaurant. Much of the food is prepared from locally grown produce.
Then tour the specialty retail shops, visit the Lee Health Wellness Center, learn about neighborhood schools, and experience a ride on a driverless shuttle. Need a break? Head over to Square Scoops Ice Cream Parlor for a sundae or a milk shake.
Babcock Ranch is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Holiday Parade of Homes booklets and free tickets are available at the Woodlea Hall Discovery Center, 42850 Crescent Loop in Babcock Ranch. For further information, call 877-709-6620 or go to www.babcockranch.com.
