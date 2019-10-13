The Associated Press
4 dead in shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting at an illegal gambling club in New York City, police said.
The six men and one woman were shot just before 7 a.m. inside a building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said four men were dead at the scene and the others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The victims, who have not been identified, ranged in age from 32 to 49, Shea said at a briefing near the shooting. Two may have lived out of state and the rest were from neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn, Shea added.
The shooting was the second mass killing in New York in a week in a city that has seen a marked drop in homicides in recent years. Four homeless men were beaten to death by another homeless man Oct. 5 in the Chinatown neighborhood. In 2000, there were more than 600 homicides in the city. Last year, there were fewer than 300.
Police respond to a church shooting in New Hampshire
PELHAM, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have responded to a church in Pelham for reports of a shooting.
Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 a.m. Saturday.
WMUR-TV reports that Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon said there were no fatalities and a suspect is in custody.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that state officials are at the church assisting first responders in the shooting investigation.
New Hampshire Attorney General’s office spokeswoman Kate Spiner says the office is aware of the situation and is working in conjunction with the Hillsborough County Attorney.
Boy, 2, wounded by gunfire when shots are fired into vehicle
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a 2-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire when someone shot into a vehicle in an act of road rage.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the boy is in “somewhat stable condition” and is expected to survive.
Authorities were notified when the boy was brought to a hospital early Saturday with a stomach wound. Police say he was inside a vehicle when another occupant had a dispute with someone in another car. Police say a suspect fired, striking the boy, and then fled.
A police news release said the shooting began around 12:30 a.m. when an automated system called Shot Spotter notified officials of gunfire on a central Baltimore street. Responding officers couldn’t locate a shooting victim or suspect.
Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information.
Officials: Man who shot transgender woman in US illegally
DALLAS — Authorities say a Mexican national who committed a hate crime last month when he repeatedly shot a transgender woman in Dallas was in the country illegally after being deported in 2010.
Twenty-nine-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cayente posted bond following the Sept. 20 shooting and was not required to wear an ankle monitor. Federal immigration officials tell The Dallas Morning News that it’s unclear where he can be found.
Police say Ramirez-Cayente admitted to shooting the 35-year-old transgender woman, who had six gunshot wounds. He was charged with aggravated assault and released from the Dallas County jail.
It’s unclear if Dallas officials were aware of his immigration status when he was released on bond after the shooting.
Ramirez-Cayente was apprehended near the border in 2010 after entering the U.S. illegally. He was returned to Mexico about a week later.
California to ban smoking on state parks, beaches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will ban smoking on state parks and beaches starting next year under legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The law also bans disposing cigar and cigarette waste at parks and beaches. Violations of the law will be punishable by a fine of up to $25. Newsom, a Democrat, announced Friday he had signed the bill into law.
It covers smoking traditional cigarettes as well as using electric smoking devices. Smoking will still be allowed in parking lots at beaches and parks. Film and television productions can still allow people to smoke on state property with the proper permits.
Democratic state Sen. Steve Glazer has been pushing such a ban for years, with lawmakers approving it several times. But former Gov. Jerry Brown, a fellow Democrat, repeatedly vetoed it.
Glazer has argued such a rule will protect public health and curtail pollution.
California already prohibits smoking at child care centers, within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of farmers’ markets, in government buildings and on public transportation. Cities and counties can also adopt their own smoking laws.
