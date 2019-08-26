Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west
MIAMI — Weather forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will strengthen as it moves through the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the storm’s center was located around 430 miles (692 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds remained near 40 mph (64 kph).
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados. Tropical storm watches were issued for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The advisory says Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the storm’s progress.
Average US price of gas down 8 cents per gallon to $2.66
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that an abundant supply and low crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.
The price is 25 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $2.07 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is down 3 cents, to $3.01 per gallon.
Kanye West hosts service honoring Ohio mass shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio — Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.
A large crowd gathered at the musician’s service in a park in Dayton. The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle.
Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting. That event was expected to feature national and local entertainers.
Organizers of Sunday night’s “Gem City Shine” event said it would be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4.
