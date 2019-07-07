North Carolina school wants lawsuit tied to shooting tossed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina university is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting on its campus in 2018.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Wake Forest University is disputing the allegations lodged by Jemel Dixon, the mother of Winston-Salem State University football player Najee Ali Baker. He was shot and killed as he walked away from a party venue.
Dixon's lawsuit says school officials ignored a report calling for university police to provide equal security at all student events and of failing to provide enough security measures to prevent the shooting.
In its motion, Wake Forest attorney Shana Fulton says even if the allegations are true, the lawsuit fails to prove that anything the university did or didn't do had anything to do with Baker's death.
Mount Rushmore Memorial to begin major construction projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One of the country's most popular tourist attractions is getting to the core of a multi-million dollar upgrade.
The Rapid City Journal reports that major construction projects at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota are scheduled to begin next week. The National Park Service says work will continue through much of 2020.
Mount Rushmore spokeswoman Maureen McGee-Ballinger says the upgrades are designed to make it easier to traverse the park and provide clearer views of Gutzon Borglum's sculpture, which features the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Many parts of the park will be closed during construction, including a visitor's center and amphitheater. McGee-Ballinger says visitors will still have good views of the sculpture and the finished product is "going to be beautiful."
2 dozen Dallas officers disciplined over offensive posts
DALLAS — Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive material to social media in violation of the department's code of conduct, including mocking protesters who were pepper-sprayed.
Officials announced Friday an internal review determined that 25 officers posted or shared objectionable material.
Four of those officers have been placed on administrative leave because of the extreme nature of their posts.
The findings come after The Plain View Project last month released a database cataloging thousands of bigoted or violent posts by police officers in several states.
More than 1,000 public posts from people identified as current and former Dallas officers were flagged by researchers with the project, which spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police from Arizona to Florida.
The Dallas posts also included joking about police shooting victims.
Feds seek $12.6 billion in drug money from 'El Chapo'
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors want to recover $12.6 billion in drug money they say was generated by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn asked a judge Friday to order Joaquin Guzman to forfeit that massive sum. They called the amount a "conservative" estimate of the cash Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel earned distributing cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the United States.
Prosecutors pointed to weeks of testimony from drug suppliers who described the lucrative narcotics enterprise during Guzman's trial.
They said the laundered proceeds covered payroll and the purchase of planes, submarines and other vehicles.
Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. He faces life in prison.
Starbucks apologies to police for encounter in Arizona shop
TEMPE, Ariz. — Starbucks is apologizing after an employee reportedly asked six police officers to leave or change their location in one of the company's shops in a Phoenix suburb because another customer reported feeling unsafe.
Starbucks said it has "deep respect for the Tempe Police Department" and was apologizing "for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place" during the July 4 encounter.
The Tempe Officers Association said the officers had just bought their drinks and were standing together before their shift started when a barista made the request for a customer. The association called the request offensive and disheartening.
Association President Rob Ferraro called it perplexing that someone would feel unsafe when officers are around.
The Police Department said it hoped the incident was an isolated incident.
