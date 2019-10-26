The Associated Press
Hunter dies in Arkansas after deer he’d shot attacks him
YELLVILLE, Ark. — Officials in Arkansas say a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that he’d shot and believed to be dead.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens says 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting Tuesday near Yellville, an area in the Ozark Mountains about 105 miles north of Little Rock.
Stephens tells Springfield, Missouri, television station KY3 the buck attacked Alexander when the hunter approached the animal to see if it was dead. He says Alexander, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died at a hospital.
Stephens says it’s not clear how long Alexander waited before checking on the deer, but that the agency recommends waiting at least 30 minutes before approaching.
Man shot 15 times walks into emergency room
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say a man who was shot 15 times walked into a hospital emergency room and is expected to survive.
The shooting unfolded early Friday in the city’s Kensington section.
Police found 23 spent shell casings on the scene, but no victim. That’s when word came about a gunshot victim at a hospital.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 27-year-old is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Small says it’s “pretty miraculous.”
His name has not been released.
Authorities are checking surveillance video for possible clues.
Texas GOP leaders enter parents’ battle over child’s gender
DALLAS — Top Republican leaders in Texas this week weighed in on two parents’ battle over their 7-year-old child’s gender identity after the case was shared widely on social media and conservative news sites.
Former spouses Anne Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger, who live in the Dallas area, have been embroiled in a legal dispute over their divorce and the care of their children since 2015. Georgulas says the couple’s 7-year-old who was born a boy now identifies as a girl and prefers to be called a female name. Younger, who says the child acts like a boy around him, asked to be the sole decision-maker and launched a website in which he pleads for help to “save” his child.
Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Wednesday evening that the attorney general’s office and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were looking into “the matter” of the child. And on Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was asking Family and Protective Services to investigate the mother for possible child abuse, citing “public reports” in a letter that alleges she is “forcing” the child to transition to a girl.
However, Judge Kim Cooks in Dallas said Thursday during a hearing that the court noted no abuse, neglect or family violence in the case. Cooks ruled that the parents would make joint decisions about the child.
Inmates say man who died of heart attack beaten by guards
NEW YORK — Inmates at an upstate New York prison are contradicting an official report that a fellow inmate, who would soon be eligible to be released on parole after spending 25 years behind bars, died of a heart attack in January while being restrained by guards.
In a report published by The New York Times on Thursday, four inmates at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Comstock, told the paper they saw John McMillon, 67, brutally beaten by the guards.
In written statements obtained by the newspaper, inmates told state investigators the guards punched, stomped and kicked McMillon until he stopped moving.
The official account said McMillon attacked and resisted the guards, who were only trying to restrain him. The report said body camera footage supports their statements. The footage has not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.