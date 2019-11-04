The Associated Press
Indiana collision between van, horse-drawn buggy kills 2 fanily members
HOLLANDSBURG, Ind. — Authorities say two people were killed when a van car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in western Indiana.
The Parke County Sheriff’s Department says an Amish family of four was traveling along U.S. 36 in a horse-drawn buggy Saturday morning when it was struck from the rear by the van.
The Tribune-Star reports the impact near the community of Hollandsburg forced the buggy off the road, killing two of the four family members.
The two survivors were flown to Indianapolis hospitals, but their conditions weren’t immediately known.
The van’s driver, 66-year-old Steven Miller Ealy of Danville, Indiana, was not injured, and a veterinarian cared for the horse at the scene.
Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Oklahomans charged with injecting, videotaping woman’s death
EUCHA, Okla. — A northeast Oklahoma husband and wife are charged with injecting a woman with methamphetamine two years ago and videotaping her as she asked for help, then died.
Court records show 50-year-old Brian Edward Anderson and 42-year-old Allie Beth Anderson were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 41-year-old Melissa Vermillion at the Anderson’s home in Eucha, about 65 miles east of Tulsa.
Affidavits say an informant in August linked the two to Vermillion’s death and that she may have been killed to prevent her from testifying against the couple in a separate case. The document says the Andersons face drug charges in another county.
Jail records show both Andersons are in custody. An attorney listed for Brian Anderson did not immediately return a phone call Saturday for comment. No attorney is listed for Allie Anderson.
Hemp plants seized in California were pot worth $1B
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities in Central California have seized and destroyed about 100 million plants they said were being grown as legal hemp but contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The Kern County Sheriff’s office said it served search warrants at several fields totaling 459 acres in the Arvin area on Oct. 25 as part of a joint investigation with the FBI and California Department of Fish and Wildfire.
The office said samples of the plants tested “well above” the federal limit of 0.3 percent of THC for industrial hemp.
Authorities said the plants were essentially cannabis worth about $1 billion on the black market. They wouldn’t name the grower, citing the ongoing probe.
The Bakersfield Californian said hemp cultivation is allowed in Kern County but pot production, sale and processing is all but illegal.
Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody
CHICAGO — A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, is expected to remain in custody at least until today.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the boy appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday. The judge ordered the boy held in custody at least through the weekend. A hearing is scheduled today.
The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile.
Police say they believe it was a gang-related shooting and that a 30-year-old man was the target.
The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Dow says no injuries at site of explosion in Louisiana
PLAQUEVILLE, La. — No injuries are being reported after an explosion shook a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana.
Dow Louisiana Operations said in a Facebook post that a “vessel” had ruptured at its facility near Plaquemine on Sunday morning. The company said there were no injuries on the site.
Other details were not immediately released.
The company said it is conducting air monitoring and that there appears to be no off-site impact other than a loud noise heard nearby.
Officials from Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they are in “constant contact” with Dow and that there is no immediate danger to the public.
‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets preservation grant
MONROEVILLE, Ala. — The south Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.
The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.
Recipients were announced following an online vote.
The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.
Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice. The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee’s novel.
Partners in Preservation is a project of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.
