This is a major week for me. I’ll start by letting you know, dear readers, that I lost another two pounds last week. This brings my total to 49 pounds lost since January 17.
But that’s not the only reason this is a major week for me. As I write this, I am preparing to begin filming my short film on Monday. This means that by the time you read this on Wednesday it should all be “in the can” as they say.
I bring this up not just to promote a thing I’m doing (but kind of I am) but to talk about that dreaded s-word that comes with a project of this type — stress.
Stress does awful things to your body and your brain, things that can potentially derail or at least hurt my attempt to lose weight. Stress can cause you to “stress eat” and consume food you might not normally eat, all in the name of making yourself feel better.
For me, bad stress gives me heartburn and I don’t feel like eating. Stress can also affect my mind. I find it difficult to focus and I’m easily irritated.
The last couple of months have not been that stressful. Of course there was stress and plenty involving the film to make me stressed, but I didn’t let it bother me as much. I was having more fun doing it than it was stressing me. Now that we are at the last minute, that has changed.
I worry about whether or not everyone involved will make it to set. I worry about whether or not we can stick to the schedule. I worry whether or not I bit off more than I can chew.
That’s when I know the stress is kicking in. It’s affecting my thought process. I know everything is being handled the way it should be and that I have the people in place that are supposed to make sure that it all goes down according to plan.
But we’re making a movie from a script that I wrote. This is my story, my creation. Which gives me a bit more worry. It’s one thing to stress or worry over a thing that you’re doing for someone else, but when it’s your creation you tend to stress over it a bit more.
To deal with the stress and the anxiety, I’ve tried to make it a point to do two very important things.
First, I work at sticking to my established eating habits or at least sticking to appropriate meal alternatives. Just because I’m worried or feeling stressed is no reason to go crazy and start eating cookies or mad amounts of pasta.
Veggie wrap, zucchini pasta, stir fry veggies with beef…all stuff I should be eating, and I am. It’s easy enough to hit the drive-thru or have a bowl of the kids’ cereal, but all the more important that I don’t. That’s how I got in this mess in the first place.
Second, it’s also important during this stressful time that I get to the Y for some much relaxing and calorie burning pool time, or at least into the gym for a walk. When things feel stressful there’s nothing like going for a walk and forgetting about all that stresses you for a little while. I found myself doing this very thing recently in the pool. I was burning calories but I was also not thinking about work or the movie or anything outside of the water.
Allowing stress to dictate your actions or bury you in anxiety can lead to horrible things such as stroke, heart attack and ulcers. Nobody wants that, nobody needs that. When you find yourself stressed take a mental health day and unwind. Clear your mind. You might even go for a swim. Whatever it takes so that the stress doesn’t win.
