I, too, grew up in an agricultural environment (that means I was a farm kid). Our town’s population was about 5,000 people. We had one high school (500 students in ninth through 12th grades), one movie theater, one bowling alley (busy every night with adult leagues), one roller skating rink, and one truck stop restaurant. The community pool and the drive-in theater in the next town 10 miles away were both open Memorial Day through Labor Day. As you may guess, I lived in the Midwest United States.
My little town was about an hour drive from the second-largest hippie center in the USA in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s (my high school years). We had every illegal substance known at the time available to us. There were no available computers, no internet nor digital devices. We had barely graduated to single-family land phone lines. All our music was furnished by records or radio (both AM & FM). We had three channels for television. So, I think I can relate to “mundane.” Some may consider this scenario archaic.
But I also remember a common phrase used by most, if not all, adults at that time — “If you tell me you’re bored, I’ll give you something to do.” And that usually meant work. You see, we were expected to create our own diversions. We were to “find” something decent and good to keep us occupied. We were to be creative, inventive, and use our imagination.
Most often we would go outside and be involved with nature. That was easy on our farm — dogs, cats, chickens, sheep, pigs, cattle — you name it, we had it. During summer we could go to the pond and watch the frogs eat bugs, or ice skate on that same pond in winter months. During school months we were all involved in sports, theater, music, academics, and social or club activities at the school. And yes, we all had homework every night. So, I get the “void of recreational activities (that) is creating resentment among (your) generation.” Been there, done that, got the T-shirt.
Our family has had the blessing of living all over this great country, and that includes big cities and small towns. I can honestly say that I chuckled as I read a recent column. I have heard this same lament from teens in every place I have lived for the last 45 years, while raising my own four children and watching them raise my eight grandchildren, two of whom are now in college. So, my friend, you are not alone, but you are a bit misinformed.
Entertainment for any individual is not the responsibility of other individuals. Your entertainment is your responsibility, just as is your decision regarding whether you are, or are not, bored. To be of assistance, may I offer some defined suggestions to alleviate your boredom?
1. Work on your digital addiction. Yes, this is a real thing. If you don’t believe me, use that device to research its impact on your pleasure centers. Put down the phone/tablet/computer. Look around you. See what exists in your world. People or nature watching is great for bringing peace and serenity to chaos. Clouds are interesting – how many shapes can you find? What about astronomy?
2. Make new friends. If your friends are boring, then you need new input. Being a friend is the best way to have friends. Take interest in others and their activities.
3. Find more grandparents. There are more than enough senior citizens in this county who are far from their grandchildren and may welcome the opportunity to get acquainted with and interested in the life of another young person. And they just might be able to teach you some life skills that might make all the difference in your eventual success. Plus, the cookies are always yummy!
4. Volunteer. There are so many places in Highlands County that could use your hands on a regular basis. And nothing makes you feel worthwhile like doing good for others with no expectation of payment or recognition.
5. Start your own business. Babysit, run errands for shut-ins, wash cars, wash windows, tutor, and so goes the list.
6. Host a movie or game night at your house weekly. Board and card games abound and are great fun. Everybody brings a snack to share and the neighborhood comes together and gets to know each other. (Thanks Bernie!)
7. Trace your family tree. Getting to know who and where you come from is very gratifying and gives a sense of belonging. There are local resources that can help you get started.
8. Research a new hobby or a career. Find a local business that would let you shadow them for a few hours each week.
9. Grow a garden — easy to do and can be done even in an apartment in containers.
10. Do secret acts of kindness. Paying it forward anonymously changes your life and can change communities. And the time you spend researching, planning and implementing your secret acts will make the time fly by.
If none of these offerings tickles your fancy, then let those creative and imaginative juices flow. Who knows, you may just happen upon the next great craze for young people — changing the world for the better one person at a time! And if not you, then who? And if not now, when? No time like the present. Happy living, my friend!
Kathy Hill is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
To relieve boredom, I would encourage everyone to visit Highlands Hammock State Park. Lots to see and do there. Also, you could go to one of the several museums in the county for an informative experience. If you would prefer some entertainment, consider attending a performance at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at the South Florida State College or see a play at the Highlands Little Theater.
We appreciate the "advice", but we are teens of the 21st century. The ideas you have for us are outdated and honestly wouldn't fill the same time as actual activities. People with your attitude are the reason why teens sit around bored out of their minds or follow paths of illegal substance abuse. Before you criticize our involvement in the problems of this town, how about you actually try to make a difference for us? The childhood you were gifted with gave you more freedoms than any of us have, so check your privilege before you demand something of us.
