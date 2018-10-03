SEBRING — Many residents are unsure how to dispose of their old, tattered U.S. flags in a respectful manner. Luke Laschkewitsch wants to help by collecting old flags and disposing of them in a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, right before Veterans Day.
The ceremony will be held at Veteran Services Organization Field, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring, and it will be open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend.
Laschkewitsch, a student at Sebring High School, already has 600 flags in his garage, but he is collecting more as his major project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. Scout leader Gary King helped him develop the idea for the project.
As part of his project, Laschkewitsch built six containers in his garage this summer, which will be strategically placed throughout Highlands County. Residents will be able to place their old flags in the container, knowing that Laschkewitschwill dispose of them properly.
The drop boxes will placed at the following locations:
• Sebring — Department of Motor Vehicles, 540 S. Commerce Ave.; and Sears, 901 U.S. 27 North, Suite 130
• Lake Placid — Golden Corral, 322 U.S. 27; and Boater’s World, 730 U.S. 27North
• Avon Park — Bill Jarrett Ford, 1305 U.S. 27; and Winn-Dixie, 802 U.S. 27
People who wish to drop off their flags before Oct. 8 may call Sears at Lakeshore Mall at 863-386-5700 for details.
In order to inform residents about his desire to collect old flags, Laschkewitsch has recorded a 60-second radio spot that will begin airing Columbus Day weekend and continue until Nov. 9, the day before the ceremony. The radio spot will air on all five stations of the Cohan Radio Group.
Laschkewitsch has sought advice from the American Legion regarding his Eagle Scout project. “I’m in the ROTC, and we had a group help mulch the Avon Park American Legion Post 69,” he said. “Their leader, Larry Roberts, told me that he would be delighted to show our troop how to properly retire a flag.
“He came to our troop meeting, along with two other American Legion members, and they gave us a tutorial on how to properly retire the flag,” he said. “We practiced the flag folding and how to have a flag retirement ceremony.”
“I’m excited!” Laschkewitschsaid. “This has been a long, long process, and it’s finally coming together.”
