SEBRING — When a man called Highlands County Central Dispatch to report he had shot five people, it was unusual for dispatchers, but not unknown.
They had trained for it.
“Honestly, we try to prepare them beforehand in training, said Public Safety Telecommunicator Training Coordinator Shane Smith. “We never know what’s going to happen.”
For training, Smith said, she actually uses calls from murder suicides. One in particular is a 2012 recording from then-17 year old Jacob Ryan “Jake” Evans, who called from his home in Annetta South, Texas, to report he’d killed his mother and sister.
“I’ve used that in all my new-hire training,” Smith said.
In most cases, a dispatcher keeps the caller on the line until police, fire or emergency medical services arrive, then signs off.
On Wednesday, the dispatcher who took the call from 21-year-old Zephen Allen Xaver kept him on the phone until Sebring police officers and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, then continued to talk with him as part of the negotiation process, said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
“The dispatcher was a vital part of the negotiations,” Dressel said.
According to a timeline provided by Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team was able to make contact with Xaver almost immediately.
Eight minutes into the situation, 12:44 p.m., Hoglund asked Sheriff Paul Blackmand to call for the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team.
Dressel said the dispatcher, working with the negotiation and SWAT teams, was able to talk Xaver into giving up.
However, Xaver wouldn’t unlock the outer door. He was barricaded in a back room away from the lobby and wouldn’t come forward.
The SWAT Team was ordered at 1:54 p.m. to bust open the front door and enter the building.
Sadly, by then, all five victims had succumbed to their injuries, Hoglund told reporters at a press conference Thursday morning.
Since the incident, emergency response officials have called in a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team from Fort Myers. The team provides adaptive, short-term psychological help focused solely on an immediate, identifiable problem.
Work of the team can include pre-incident preparedness, acute crisis management and post-crisis follow-up.
Smith said one of her dispatchers took advantage of the team while it was here. One of them was an actual dispatcher, which is good, she said: They understand.
It’s not typical to get a call from the alleged suspect of a violent act.
“We learn, ‘when you think you’ve heard it all, you haven’t,’” Smith said.
Wednesday was like most dispatch shifts, however. When things get busy, dispatchers pull together, helping each other out as a team. Patience gets tested, Smith said, and everyone gets tense.
Afterward, if anyone has blown up, they apologize, Smith said: It’s the job.
They can take breaks, when needed. Most don’t decompress until they get home.
Few have really talked about Wednesday, yet, Smith said.
“Everyone will handle it differently,” Smith said. “You have to let them handle it in their own way.”
If anyone decides they need to talk to a counselor, Smith said she’ll see about getting someone there.
For being among the most stressed, dispatchers are often the least seen members of emergency response, Smith said. People see the patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances, but don’t think how they got there.
Dispatchers often work night shifts, missing their families.
“While they’re asleep, you’re working,” Smith said. “While you’re asleep, they’re living life.”
Most will know within a year if they like the job, Smith said. That’s the litmus test.
If they make it to five years, they’ll likely stick with it. That’s the endurance test.
Out of her crew, 80 percent are married, many with families.
She has seven vacancies out of her 24-person, three-shift workforce.
“We’ve never been full staff,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten close.”
Dressel said it’s getting to the point that Highlands County may need it’s own CISM Team. Smith thinks that would be a great idea. She’d looked into it for dispatch.
On the other hand, however, she said she thinks an out-of-county team might work better for some situations.
“You’re more apt to open up to someone you don’t work with everyday,” Smith said.
