What is the purpose of Netflix showing interviews of serial killer Ted Bundy. This to me is a really poor error in judgment when we have this horrible killing in Sebring?
Will the press be giving Zephen Xaver the same in a few years? This is glorifying the acts of these heinous monsters? Do you think that maybe this could be encouraging people with these urges to commit heinous crimes just to become famous?
Garry Giroux
Sebring
