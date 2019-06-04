LAKE PLACID — If you live in Lake Placid, you’ve probably seen her operating a big commercial lawn mower. Maybe you noticed her because of her trade-mark straw hat. Or, maybe she smiled at you as you drove past her while she was cutting a lawn in your neighborhood. In any event, Cindy Molzer has been mowing grass for over 40 years now.
Her company is called Cindy Molzer Lawn Maintenance, Inc. It consists of Molzer, her son Roger, and two employees who have been with her for 13 years. They have 200 accounts, mow lawns five to six days a week, and do equipment servicing on Sunday afternoons.
Molzer is originally from Maine. She and her husband, Roger, moved to Hollywood, Flordia in 1965. Cindy worked in a clothing store back then. But she was an outdoors person at heart. She had horses on a ranch there and was adventurist.
In 1973, her husband was offered a job in Lake Placid for a construction company. Together they did grading, laying sod and landscaping for new homes. That branched off into the lawn service business.
Upon the death of her husband in 2000, Molzer kept the business going. She says, “We don’t ever have a normal day. When we wake up in the morning, we already know it won’t be normal. We just don’t know normal!”
Molzer said even though their job is mowing lawns, they come across all kinds of situations, including the weather. She has come across bears, bobcats, snakes, drunks laying in the grass, and even a naked lady. As far as snakes, they’re had run-ins with rattlesnakes and water moccasins. Several times, she’s had black snakes fall out of trees into her lap while she was mowing. She just pushes them off and keeps on going.
When she first got into the lawn service business there were only two other women mowing lawns. “Now there’s a lot of them getting into it,” says Molzer.
If you haven’t met Cindy Molzer yet, you can’t miss her. She always wears shorts, a bandana, a straw hat, sunglasses, and a big smile. Her company phone number is 863-243-4717.
