Never too old to learn: a response
Andrew Jackson, the first Democrat-elected president, was also called “The Snake” by the Cherokee Nation. Jackson’s personal feelings led him to ignore a Supreme Court of the United States decision that did not suit him. In the 1930s, white citizens of Georgia wished to take over land owned and formed by the Cherokee Indian Nation. The Georgia Legislature passed laws affecting the Indian lands.
However, the Supreme Court ruled in 1932 that the federal government, not the states, had authority over Indian lands. Jackson, who had made a name fighting Indians, sympathized with the Georgians and believed that the Indians should move out.
The Executive Branch, with Jackson at its head, had authority to enforce the nation’s laws, not the courts. The Cherokee stood no chance. The U.S. Army moved them off their land and herded them to reservations west of the Mississippi. “The Trail of Tears” historians generally do not applaud Andrew Jackson’s attitude towards the Cherokee Nation, and many I doubt have the wisdom.
Many Cherokee died in their removal from their land. One of America’s largest land grabs. One is never too old to learn.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
