Never too old to learn
A local self-proclaimed savant described how Andrew Jackson used The Cherokee Nation to win the last battle of The Civil War at Brownsville, Texas. The victory, according to the local “scribe,” catapulted Jackson to The White House.
Wait. What? The American Civil War was fought between 1861 to 1865. Jackson’s two-term presidency ended in 1837. He died in 1845. The Battle of Palmito Ranch near Brownsville was fought a month after Lee surrendered to Grant at Appomattox Court House in April, 1865. It was a Confederate, not Union triumph. “Old Hickory” was nowhere to be found except in his grave.
It is unquestionable that elected officials should know their history, along with economics, world affairs, and a plethora of other pertinent topics. So too should the general population. Given the writer’s previous rants about declaring war on China and Russia, along with putting everyone to the political left of Attila the Hun on trial for treason, maybe he should swallow a dose of his own medicine. After all, you are never too old to learn.
Ed Engler
Sebring
Thank you for this updated view of the facts. Facts seem to be relative these days, depending on what version of the truth delights you. Yours are quite correct and are appreciated.
