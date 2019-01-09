Can you believe it’s 2019 already? And with it comes brand spanking new resolutions. Last year I joined a gym – and you know what, I’m still at it! I’m hoping my language studying plans for 2019 go just as well.
Whether you share my goals or not, you’re sure to have some fresh plans of your own for the new year, and your local library can help you with those.
“How to Learn a Foreign Language” is a great place to start. “In this entertaining and groundbreaking book, Dr. Paul Pimsleur, creator of the renowned Pimsleur Method, the world leader in audio-based language learning, shows how anyone can learn to speak a foreign language. If learning a language in high school left you bruised, with a sense that there was no way you can learn another language, this book will restore your sense of hope. In simple, straightforward terms, Dr. Pimsleur will help you learn grammar (seamlessly), vocabulary, and how to practice pronunciation (and come out sounding like a native).”
Your library has numerous other resources to help you with language learning in tons of formats. Drop by or give us a quick call and we’ll be happy to help set you up to learn at your own pace on your phone, computer, or tablet. Audiobooks and DVDs are also available.
“The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Your Essential Guide to Living the Keto Lifestyle” by Amy Ramos will help you determine if this popular diet is right for you. “Equipping you with easy-to-follow meal plans, shopping lists, and need-to-know info about the keto lifestyle, this book is your all-in-one resource for starting and sticking to the ketogenic diet. Key into keto and learn how good it can feel to lose weight and lead a healthy lifestyle.”
In “The 10-day Belly Slimdown: Lose Your Belly, Heal Your Gut, Enjoy a Lighter, Younger You” by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, “you will learn the number 1 biggest secret to rapid belly-blasting: ‘mini-fasting.’ This simple but revolutionary shift in the timing of your meals means you’ll eat within a seven-hour window each day. While you’re mini-fasting, you’ll never feel hungry –luscious, satisfying bone broth will quench cravings and melt off pounds, collagen-packed shakes will kick your metabolism into overdrive, and ‘slim-gestion’ foods, herbs, and spices will fight bloat, lower inflammation, and cleanse your gut. In combination, these strategies deliver incredible results quickly and safely.”
“Personal Finance in Your 20s and 30s For Dummies” by Eric Tyson is popular with our patrons. “Millennials often confront greater difficulties — including economic uncertainty and student debt — than those who came before them. This new financial responsibility can be intimidating, and many people are unsure where to begin. This book will help Millennials to be confident about managing their finances and get on a clear path toward financial security.”
