Options and Opportunities is a theme that has driven our efforts in developing our Aviation and Aerospace program serving our county youth. Recently, one of our students took the opportunity to gain some additional experience and certifications.
Luke Halpern just graduated from Lake Placid High School, but he continues to learn new things in aviation and aerospace. Luke also completed his pilot training and earned his private pilot’s license a month ago. He was one of the many students that earned a flight training scholarship through EAA Chapter 1240 and the Ray foundation.
There are many aviation businesses located at the Sebring Regional Airport and one of the key operations is Lockwood Aviation Supply. Lockwood is also a certified service center for Rotax aircraft engines. Rotax engines are common engines in experimental owner-built aircraft and the main engine for the world’s largest manufacturer of piston powered aircraft, Tecnam. Tecnam is an Italian company which located their North American headquarters at the Sebring Regional Airport. One of the reasons for Tecnam locating here was having Lockwood’s Rotax engine service center located a few doors away.
Lockwood provides training for aircraft owners who have a Rotax engine in their aircraft. As an aircraft owner, you can do certain maintenance items on your aircraft without having to go to an FAA Certified Airframe and Powerplant technician. When you go through a Rotax engine training course with Lockwood you have more options to work on your aircraft engine without the cost of an FAA A&P. Completing Rotax engine certification training is a big deal, and anyone who has the certification now has many more options in the world of aircraft maintenance. Last week, Like Halpern successfully completed an intense, concentrated Rotax engine certification course. The training costs of the program for Luke was provided by Lockwood Aviation.
Is Luke special? Not really, although he is undoubtedly a high achiever. He is one of many high school students who have been a part of our school district and EAA Chapter 1240 aviation education program. He has a passion and a commitment to develop as many “Options and Opportunities” as he can with the resources available to him. He does not wait for things to come to him, he seeks out the opportunities, so maybe that makes him a bit different from many of our youth today.
What is impressive about Luke and many others in our high school aviation program is the willingness to make choices about how they will invest their time. When a student makes the commitment to be a part of our high school aviation program, they are also making the decision not to be involved in many other activities of their high school friends. Many of these other activities as social in nature, and the pull to be part of their high school social group is strong. Instead of going to the beach or the “grove” over the weekend, they are in a hangar working on an aircraft drilling and riveting or taking a certification course.
Our high school aviation students realize time spent in our program is an investment in their future. The program does create options and opportunities, and we see it on our graduates as some are flying for the airlines, working in aviation maintenance, working as check engineers for NASA, or working on classified satellite systems.
The Boeing 2019 Pilot & Technician Outlook, a respected industry forecast of personnel demand, projects that 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians, and 914,000 new cabin crew will be needed to fly and maintain the world fleet of the next 20 years. The forecast is inclusive of the commercial aviation, business aviation, and civil helicopter industries. That forecast does not include the engineers and designers developing the aircraft and new technologies. The options and opportunities are there for those who are willing to invest the time and effort to enter the industry.
Are we proud of Luke? Absolutely, as we are proud of the others who have come before him and those who are following behind in our high school aviation education program. We greatly appreciate the foresight and commitment of our school district and the community has made to make the hard choices to allocate the limited resources to invest in our student’s future. Not all school districts will make that choice, we are fortunate to be a part of one that does. There will be more “Lukes” to come!
