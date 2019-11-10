Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — New Concepts by Visions Inc. has been selected for the 2019 Best of Sebring Award in the Special Education School category by the Sebring Award Program.
Each year, the Sebring Award Program identifies companies that it believes has achieved exceptional marketing success in the local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. These exceptional companies help make the Sebring area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Sebring Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Sebring Award Program and data provided by third parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.